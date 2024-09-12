Rodrigo Bentancur potentially facing six to twelve-match ban

Uruguayan footballer Rodrigo Bentancur may be punished by the English Football Federation.

Bentancur responded to a journalist's request for a Son Heung-min shirt by joking that all South Koreans ‘"look the same", Idman.biz reports.

The Hotspur player apologized to his teammate, and Son expressed his understanding of the joke he made.

However, this does not mean that Rodrigo will not be punished. The Uruguayan has until September 19 to answer the charges. If found guilty, Bentancur is expected to be suspended for 6 games.

Qarabag will face Tottenham on September 26 in London.

Idman.biz