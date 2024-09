Ankaragucu, a representative of Turkiye's I League and the team Renat Dadashov plays for, have strengthened their squad.

Nico Schulz, whose contract with Borussia Dortmund has expired, has joined the team, Idman.biz reports.

A 2-year agreement was reached with the last world defender. Nico was remembered with 1 goal and 3 assists in the 61 matches he appeared in the the team.

Ankaragucu is 8th in the Turkish I League with 6 points after 4 rounds.

Idman.biz