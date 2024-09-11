Farid Gayibov Meets with Champions League Winners, Birbasha Baku Team - PHOTO

Today, Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov, along with Orkhan Mammadov, President of the Azerbaijan Minifootball Federation, met with the Birbasha Baku team, the winners of the EMF Champions League held in Poland.

During the meeting, the coaches and players shared their impressions of the competition, Idman.biz reports.

The minister and the federation president congratulated the team on their outstanding representation of Azerbaijan in the tournament and their significant achievement. They praised the victory as a clear example of the progress of mini football in Azerbaijan.

According to Farid Gayibov, after the national team became European champions, interest in mini-football surged. He highlighted that our clubs and national team have achieved successful results on the international stage, thanks to the federation's efforts and the organization of a high-level national championship.

Federation President Orkhan Mammadov expressed gratitude to the minister for his kind words. He emphasized that, as with all sports, mini-football receives strong attention and support from the state, which serves as an additional incentive for success.

Ramin Hajiyev, the founder of the "Birbasha Baku" team, also expressed his gratitude to the minister and the federation president for their encouragement and support. He attributed the team's Champions League victory to Azerbaijan's status as a sports nation and stressed their commitment to working even harder to achieve future success on the international stage. During the meeting, team members also shared their experiences and impressions of the competition.

At the end, the uniform of Birbasha Baku was presented to Minister Farid Gayibov and a commemorative photo was taken.

