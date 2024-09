Telegraph Sport wrote that FIFA is discussing the possibility of expanding the Women's World Championship to 48 teams in 2031.

Although the number of participants in the mentioned tournament increased to 32 teams only last year, it may increase by 16 teams in 2031, Idman.biz reports.

Canada, Mexico and the United States will host the first 48-team men's World Championship in 2026.

The next women's World Championship will be held in Brazil in 2027.

Idman.biz