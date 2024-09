Qarabag have parted ways with striker Hamidou Keyta.

Idman.biz reports that the contract with the 29-year-old French striker was terminated by mutual agreement.

Keyta, who has played in Qarabag since the summer of 2023, appeared in 54 matches and scored 9 goals. He played 31 games in the Premier League (7 goals), 6 in the Cup (2 goals), and 17 in the European Cups. Hamidou became the champion and cup winner of Azerbaijan with Qarabag.

Idman.biz