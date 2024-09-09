10 September 2024
EN

Dan Marius Mitu: "It's unusual, I'm very happy that we won"

Football
News
9 September 2024 16:20
125
Dan Marius Mitu: "It's unusual, I'm very happy that we won"

"It was a disputed game."

Dan Marius Mitu, the head coach of the EMF Champions League winner Birbasha Baku, said this during his interview to Idman.biz.

The experienced specialist said that he is very happy that they won: "It was a disputed game. It could be much easier than it was. I am glad that we won and showed our best football. Because all of them were very tired. It was the 7th game in three days for them. It's unusual. So I'm happy that we won. From now on, I would like to win and show a really good football that everybody will appreciate."

In the decisive match of the tournament, our representative, who faced BKMK Brno (Czech Republic), won the Champions League with a score of 2:1.

Banuchichek Huseynli
Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Neymar’s long-awaited Al-Hilal return
10:44
Football

Neymar’s long-awaited Al-Hilal return

The Spanish press reported on this
Azerbaijan to face Serbia
09:31
Football

Azerbaijan to face Serbia

The match to be held in Dalga Arena will start at 19:00

Rizvan Farzaliyev: "We didn’t break their trust"
07:57
Azerbaijan football

Rizvan Farzaliyev: "We didn’t break their trust"

"As the Birbasha Baku team, we played in the Champions League for the 3rd time"
Dan Marius Mitu: "Our goal is to integrate Birbasha Baku into European Mini-Football map"
07:41
Azerbaijan football

Dan Marius Mitu: "Our goal is to integrate Birbasha Baku into European Mini-Football map"

"The tournament was very difficult."
"We managed to do everything our coach said in the Champions League"
07:33
Azerbaijan football

"We managed to do everything our coach said in the Champions League"

"It was a very interesting and difficult tournament."
Champions League winner return Azerbaijan
06:36
Azerbaijan football

Champions League winner return Azerbaijan

The Birbasha Baku team, the winner of the EMF Champions League held in Warsaw, the capital of Poland, returned to the homeland

Most read

Second defeat in a row from Azerbaijan - VIDEO
8 September 21:54
Football

Second defeat in a row from Azerbaijan - VIDEO

The Azerbaijani national team played their second game in the UEFA Nations League
Paris 2024: Raman Salei clinches bronze
7 September 22:19
Paralympism

Paris 2024: Raman Salei clinches bronze

The Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, held in the capital of France, continue
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva congratulated Raman Salei on Paralympic bronze - PHOTO
7 September 23:04
Paris-2024

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva congratulated Raman Salei on Paralympic bronze - PHOTO

"I congratulate the bronze medalist!"
26 years later, the same city, the same country: Azerbaijan - Slovakia
8 September 11:09
Football

26 years later, the same city, the same country: Azerbaijan - Slovakia

The match between Slovakia and Azerbaijan will start today at 20:00 Baku time