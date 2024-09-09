Dan Marius Mitu: "It's unusual, I'm very happy that we won"

"It was a disputed game."

Dan Marius Mitu, the head coach of the EMF Champions League winner Birbasha Baku, said this during his interview to Idman.biz.

The experienced specialist said that he is very happy that they won: "It was a disputed game. It could be much easier than it was. I am glad that we won and showed our best football. Because all of them were very tired. It was the 7th game in three days for them. It's unusual. So I'm happy that we won. From now on, I would like to win and show a really good football that everybody will appreciate."

In the decisive match of the tournament, our representative, who faced BKMK Brno (Czech Republic), won the Champions League with a score of 2:1.

Banuchichek Huseynli

