The transfer of Jalal Huseynov, Azerbaijan’s U21 national team player to Ganja did not take place.

Club’s head coach Azar Bagirov, informed Idman.biz about this.

He will continue his career in the Bulgarian club Arda, where he is currently chasing the ball.

The defender has been playing for Arda since last season and scored 1 goal in 41 games he played for this club.

Idman.biz