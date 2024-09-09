10 September 2024
Martin Dubravka: "The Azerbaijan match was one of those games..."

9 September 2024 13:29
"The match against Azerbaijan was one of those games where you have to wait for the right moment and be ready."

Idman.biz reports that Martin Dubravka, the Slovakian national team's goalkeeper, said this after the Slovakian team's 2:0 victory over our national team in the second round of the UEFA Nations League group stage.

After preventing several dangerous kicks from Azerbaijan, the goalkeeper emphasized that no team should be underrated: "I'm glad that I was able to help my team, and we overcame it together. Kosice created a wonderful atmosphere for us. It's nice that we played well here; I believe it will continue like this. We should not underestimate anyone. As we are preparing for the game with Azerbaijan, we must prepare for the next matches as well."

