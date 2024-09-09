10 September 2024
Fernando Santos faces early setback with two consecutive losses

Football
News
9 September 2024 12:01
Fernando Santos faces early setback with two consecutive losses

Fernando Santos, will celebrate his 70th birthday in a month, has signed the most unsuccessful result in his career. Thus, the Portuguese specialist started his work in the Azerbaijan national team with 2 defeats.

Santos, started his coaching career in 1987, previously coached the national teams of Greece, Portugal and Poland. But his first two games in those teams were not unsuccessful, per Idman.biz.

He started his career with Greece in 2010 with a win and a draw, and with Portugal in 2014 and Poland in 2023 with a defeat and a win. In these teams, not only at the start, but in general, he did not know what it was to lose two in a row during his career.

Will Fernando Santos be able to protect the reputation he gained by being elected the best coach of the Greek championship in the decade (2000-2010) and becoming the European champion with Portugal (2016) in the Azerbaijan national team. Unfortunately, the results of the first games do not give reason to think optimistically about the answer to this question.

Rasim
Idman.biz

