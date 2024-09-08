26 years later, the same city, the same country: Azerbaijan - Slovakia

The Azerbaijani national team will be a guest of Slovakia within the II round of the League of Nations.

The match to be held in Košice will be significant for both Azerbaijan team and Azerbaijani opponent, Idman.biz reports.

It will be the 7th match in the history of Slovaks to be held in Košice. They last played their last match against Azerbaijan in this city 26 years ago. In the match held in 1998, the hosts won 3:0. Slovakia has 4 wins, 1 draw and 1 loss in 6 matches in Košice.

The match between Slovakia and Azerbaijan will start today at 20:00 Baku time.

Emin Agha

Idman.biz