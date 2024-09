Iker Muniain, who honored Atletik for 25 years, changed his team.

The 31-year-old forward has transferred to the Argentine club San Lorenzo, Idman.biz reports.

The Argentine club has announced that it has signed a contract with the 31-year-old football player until December 2025.

Muniain participated in more than 500 matches in Atletik. San Lorenzo will be the second team in Iker's career.

Idman.biz