10 September 2024
Champions League: Birbasha Baku advanced to the 1/4 finals

Football
News
7 September 2024 16:28
162
The playoff stage of the Minifootball Champions League has started today.

A duel between Azerbaijan took place in the 1/8 final, Idman.biz reports.

Birbasha Baku, representing our country in the tournament, defeated AzNur with a minimal score.

Minisoccer: Champions League
1/8 final stage
September 7
15:30. Birbasha Baku - AzNur - 1:0
Goal: Emil Mammadov, 36.

The opponent of Birbasha Baku in the next round will be the winner of the pair Villa Marc (Bulgaria) - Nova Vita Targu (Romania).

dman.biz

