Champions League: Birbasha Baku advanced to the 1/4 finals
The playoff stage of the Minifootball Champions League has started today.
A duel between Azerbaijan took place in the 1/8 final, Idman.biz reports.
Birbasha Baku, representing our country in the tournament, defeated AzNur with a minimal score.
Minisoccer: Champions League
1/8 final stage
September 7
15:30. Birbasha Baku - AzNur - 1:0
Goal: Emil Mammadov, 36.
The opponent of Birbasha Baku in the next round will be the winner of the pair Villa Marc (Bulgaria) - Nova Vita Targu (Romania).
