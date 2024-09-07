Champions League: Birbasha Baku advanced to the 1/4 finals

The playoff stage of the Minifootball Champions League has started today.

A duel between Azerbaijan took place in the 1/8 final, Idman.biz reports.

Birbasha Baku, representing our country in the tournament, defeated AzNur with a minimal score.

Minisoccer: Champions League

1/8 final stage

September 7

15:30. Birbasha Baku - AzNur - 1:0

Goal: Emil Mammadov, 36.

The opponent of Birbasha Baku in the next round will be the winner of the pair Villa Marc (Bulgaria) - Nova Vita Targu (Romania).

“dman.biz