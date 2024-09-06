Vagif Sadygov: "There is no need to judge the national team"

"We have very high hopes."

Vagif Sadygov, AFFA’s former vice-president, told Idman.biz.

He commented on the match between Azerbaijan and Sweden (1:3) held in Baku in the first round of the Nations League. Sadygov said that even though the Azerbaijani national team lost the game, they played open football without fearing the opponent: "There is a need for a balanced game in open football. You have to play in the same style and be precise in both attack and defense. Although we were aggressive in attack and created many episodes, we managed to convert only one of them into a goal. However, the opponent used all advantages and netted 3 balls. This game showed that the members of the team tried to show themselves from the best side. Even when we lost, our team felt discouraged and thought that they would not be able to fight in the future. But our players gathered themselves in front of 3:0 and scored a goal.”

According to him, it is not necessary to blame the national team because it is the first game: "They did their best. In a short time, they trained with the new head coach Fernando Santos. New changes were noticeable in the game plan. Suddenly something happens in a short time. Today is the eve of Santos's introduction to the Nations League football players. The main work will start after these games. The team also understands that the fans have high hopes for him."

The next match of Azerbaijan will take place against the Slovakian team on September 8 at the Košice Football Arena.

Banuchichek Huseynli

Idman.biz