Azerbaijan national team is looking for a second victory

Today, Azerbaijan will be a guest of Luxembourg in the qualifying round of the European Championship among under-21 football players.

The match to be held at the Emile Mayrisch stadium located in the city of Esch-sur-Alzette will be managed by a team of referees from Switzerland, Idman.biz reports.

Samir Aliyev's team is the last in group F with 3 points. Azerbaijan national team wants to beat the hosts and overtake them.

European Championship

September 6

Luxembourg U-21 - Azerbaijan U-21

Referee: Desir Grünbacher

Assistant referees: Matthias Sbrissa, Guillaume Maire

Fourth Referee: Anogen Kanagasingam

Emile Mayrisch. It's 9:30 p.m

In other matches of the group, Ukraine will challenge Serbia, and Northern Ireland will challenge England.

