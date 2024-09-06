Azerbaijan national team is looking for a second victory

Today, Azerbaijan will be a guest of Luxembourg in the qualifying round of the European Championship among under-21 football players.
The match to be held at the Emile Mayrisch stadium located in the city of Esch-sur-Alzette will be managed by a team of referees from Switzerland, Idman.biz reports.
Samir Aliyev's team is the last in group F with 3 points. Azerbaijan national team wants to beat the hosts and overtake them.
European Championship
September 6
Luxembourg U-21 - Azerbaijan U-21
Referee: Desir Grünbacher
Assistant referees: Matthias Sbrissa, Guillaume Maire
Fourth Referee: Anogen Kanagasingam
Emile Mayrisch. It's 9:30 p.m
In other matches of the group, Ukraine will challenge Serbia, and Northern Ireland will challenge England.
Idman.biz