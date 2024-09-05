Jan Dahl Tomasson: "The important thing is to start with a victory" - INTERVIEW

"I was satisfied with the result."

Sweden head coach Jon Dahl Tomasson, said this at the press conference held after the 3:1 victory over Azerbaijan in the Nations League.

The experienced coach said that he had enough chances: "Today we played against a team that plays well in defense. The open game is gone. In this case, there are chances for the opponent. We gave a lot of passes in the first half, but it didn't work. We talked about it during the break. We had problems when we lost the ball. We have to rework some episodes. I am very satisfied with the goalkeeper. The important thing is to start with a win. We did it."

- If we look at the defense, Azerbaijan created enough scoring episodes. How do you think about eliminating this?

- When we lost the ball, we should have reacted properly. We could not do it at certain times. We wanted to move forward. The team performed very passively in certain episodes. We weren't perfect in attack. We have to work on ourselves.

- ⁠While performing the penalty, the player gave the ball to his teammate. How would you rate it?

- I consider it positive. These small elements affect the formation of team spirit.

- ⁠You were also attacker. Would you pass the ball to your teammate during a penalty?

- ⁠Such things have happened in our time. But we did not give the ball to our teammate.

- What did you like about the Azerbaijan national team?

- ⁠Getting this result in Baku and winning with enough goals is worthy of appreciation.

- Do you think the missed penalty affected the result?

- ⁠We survived in a great way. I believe that even if we conceded this goal, our team would have won.

- What are the differences between the Azerbaijan national team, which defeated Sweden with a score of 3:0, and today's team?

- They were more or less the same players. The goalkeeper was different. It is very difficult to play against this team. That's why I was satisfied with our performance.

Banuchichek Huseynli

Idman.biz