Although the current Swedish national team doesn’t feature star strikers like Zlatan Ibrahimovic or Henrik Larsson, several standout players are making a significant impact.

As Idman.biz reports, Viktor Gyokeres should be mentioned first: The 26-year-old football player has scored 7 goals in 4 games this season, and his team Sporting is the leader in the Portuguese championship.

He was the top scorer in Portugal last season with 29 goals. In March 2023, Gyokeres, who netted 6 goals in 20 games of the Swedish national team, also disappointed the Azerbaijani national team.

Gustaf Nilsson, who is the most productive player of the Swedish team with 2 goals this year, has stood out 3 times in the national team. The 27-year-old forward has scored 2 goals in 6 games for Bruges this season.

Alexander Isak, one of the most accurate players of the Premier League with 21 goals in Newcastle last season, scored 1 time in 3 games this season.

