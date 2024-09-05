5 September 2024
Referees of the Azerbaijan-Slovakia match

Football
News
5 September 2024 14:20
15
The referee appointments for the match of the Azerbaijan national team against Slovakia in the II round of the UEFA Nations League have been announced.

Idman.biz informs that the match will be held at the Košice Football Arena and will be managed by a team of referees from Poland.

The match will be held on September 8.

UEFA Nations League
September 8
Slovakia - Azerbaijan
Referee: Damian Sylwestrzak
Assistant Referees: Pawel Sokolnicki, Adam Karasewicz
Fourth Referee: Marcin Kochanek
Kosicka futbalova arena. 20:00

Today Azerbaijan will face Sweden in the first round of the Nations League. The game to be held in Baku will start at 20:00.

Idman.biz

