Today, the EMF Champions League kicks off.

As Idman.biz reports, Birbasha Baku and AzNur will represent Azerbaijan in the tournament.

In the competition to be held in Warsaw, Poland, the first opponent of Azerbaijan's champion Birbasha Baku will be the Spanish club Malaga. AzNur, in group C, will face the French team Les Piopio.

EMF Champions League

Group stage

September 5

17:00. AzNur - Les Piopio de Bayonne (France)

19:00. Direct Baku - Malaga

