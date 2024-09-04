Emin Mahmudov: "We are slowly getting his philosophy" - INTERVIEW

"Tomorrow we will face a strong team."

As Idman.biz reports, this was said by the Azerbaijan national team captain Emin Mahmudov, at the press conference held before the Nations League match against Sweden.

He said that they should play well: "We will do our best. We want to get a successful result."

- A new head coach has arrived. Can you adapt?

- We had very little time. We had a normal training session. We are getting his philosophy little by little.

- Your situation at Neftchi is not very bright. But how do you reflect this to the national team?

- I have never confused the national team with the club. I try to approach separately. When I come here, my main job is to work only for our nation.

- What do you think about the opponent?

- We will try to play our football. We will do everything for it.

- Did you find out what does Santos want from you?

- ⁠We can't know it in just one day. We will focus on playing.

Banuchichek Huseynli

