4 September 2024
Fernando Santos: "Football players know that..."

Football
News
4 September 2024 19:06
"Today we will have our second practice."

As Idman.biz reports, this was said by the head coach of the Azerbaijan national team, Fernando Santos, at the press conference held before the Nations League match against the Swedish national team.

The expert said that they discussed the weaknesses of the team in the first training session: "The players had some technical complaints, which we discussed. The football players know that we will have difficulties. I feel the desire in the team. All are at a normal level. But we have to adapt them to each other during the game."

