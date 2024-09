Araz-Nakhchivan agreed with a new central defender.

As per Idman.biz, Issouf Paro underwent a medical examination today and a 1-year contract was signed with him.

The 29-year-old center back from Burkina Faso started his career in his hometown club Ouagadougou. He also played in South Africa's Santos, France's Chamois Niortais and Concarneau teams.

Araz-Nakhchivan is 4th in the Azerbaijan championship with 7 points after 4 rounds.

