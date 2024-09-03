Siyasat Asgarov: "This is a first, and firsts are always hard"

"We are aware of the quality and strength of our opponent."

Head coach of Women's A National team of Azerbaijan Siyasat Asgarov told Idman.biz.

He talked about the match they will play against Austria's Sankt-Pölten team in the first round of the UEFA Champions League. The experienced specialist said that the level of the opponent's players is also clear: "Last year, this team fought in the group stage of the Champions League. Therefore, he is more experienced and better than his competitors. They are Austrian champions. Nevertheless, we should be as careful as possible in the game and not lose the rhythm of the game until the end. In this case, we can get the desired result from the opponent. We started the training of the team in Baku and then we spent a camp period in Gabala together with our transfers. This period was very good. In my opinion, the team is ready for the games. It is possible that the better level of the first opponent affects the intensity of the game. But in our preparation period, it seems to be enough for us to stay at a good level until the end of the game, depending on the strength of the opponent. I hope that our preparation will help us in tomorrow's game as well."

According to Asgarov, he has news about the gaps left by the opponent in the game: "We have discussed this with my team, the girls know all of this. We believe that the opponent will not allow us to make any mistakes, we will use their weaknesses. We are tuned into the game to the maximum. This is a first, and firsts are always hard. Our main goal is to win a high score, even if the game is difficult. We want to earn ranking points for our country as a club. It is difficult to say anything about the score. The morale of the team is very good. This motivation will continue after the game until the next match. When the result is bad, the girls get demotivated. But we have to do our best and keep this pace until the second meeting."

The match, which will take place in Tskaltubo, Georgia, will start on September 4 at 18:00 Baku time.

