3 September 2024
EN

Sabah head coach: “We will play with the strongest opponents”

Football
News
3 September 2024 17:02
14
Sabah head coach: “We will play with the strongest opponents”

"Our team will start the fight from the 2nd round. There are no easy opponents at this stage."

As per Idman.biz, this was said by Adino Mustedanagic, the head coach of Sabah's U19 team.

The expert assessed the draw of the UEFA Youth League. He said that Bazel was the most undesirable opponent for them: "I must say that we will play with the most difficult among possible opponents. Bazel is a club that gives special importance to working with young players. This club has one of the best football academies in Switzerland. We have already started preparations for the game with this team. It was not a surprise for us to fall against such a strong opponent. As a club, we are looking forward to these games."

The first match between Sabah and Bazel will be held on October 23 in Switzerland, and the return match will be held on November 6 in Azerbaijan.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Besfort Zeneli: I rejected Kosovo, Sweden is fairer for me - REASON
18:02
Football

Besfort Zeneli: I rejected Kosovo, Sweden is fairer for me - REASON

The 21-year-old midfielder was invited to play in the League of Nations, but he did not accept it
Araz-Nakhchivan reach agreement with Issouf Paro
17:54
Football

Araz-Nakhchivan reach agreement with Issouf Paro

Issouf Paro underwent a medical examination today and a 1-year contract was signed with him
Azerbaijani clubs’ total transfer expenditures revealed
17:31
Football

Azerbaijani clubs’ total transfer expenditures revealed

According to this indicator, Azerbaijan is 38th in the world
Siyasat Asgarov: "This is a first, and firsts are always hard"
17:28
Football

Siyasat Asgarov: "This is a first, and firsts are always hard"

"The morale of the team is very good"
Vusala Seyfeddinova: "Our goal is to fight until the end and take points from the opponent"
16:36
Football

Vusala Seyfeddinova: "Our goal is to fight until the end and take points from the opponent"

"We have a tough game ahead of us."
Kapaz’s next transfer move
15:28
Football

Kapaz’s next transfer move

A 1+1 annual contract was signed with the 24-year-old football player

Most read

Paris 2024: Abuzarli finished his speech - PHOTO
31 August 19:55
Paris-2024

Paris 2024: Abuzarli finished his speech - PHOTO

Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games continue.

Paris 2024: Azerbaijani swimmer won silver - PHOTO
31 August 20:07
Paris-2024

Paris 2024: Azerbaijani swimmer won silver - PHOTO

The Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games are underway

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates Raman Salei on Paralympic silver - PHOTO
31 August 21:54
Paris-2024

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates Raman Salei on Paralympic silver - PHOTO

"I congratulate our athlete and wish him strength, vitality, and new victories!”
The team of Azerbaijan team that will go to the world championship has been determined
31 August 21:03
Wrestling

The team of Azerbaijan team that will go to the world championship has been determined

On September 2-8, the U-20 World Wrestling Championship will be held in Pontevedra, Spain