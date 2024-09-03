Sabah head coach: “We will play with the strongest opponents”

"Our team will start the fight from the 2nd round. There are no easy opponents at this stage."

As per Idman.biz, this was said by Adino Mustedanagic, the head coach of Sabah's U19 team.

The expert assessed the draw of the UEFA Youth League. He said that Bazel was the most undesirable opponent for them: "I must say that we will play with the most difficult among possible opponents. Bazel is a club that gives special importance to working with young players. This club has one of the best football academies in Switzerland. We have already started preparations for the game with this team. It was not a surprise for us to fall against such a strong opponent. As a club, we are looking forward to these games."

The first match between Sabah and Bazel will be held on October 23 in Switzerland, and the return match will be held on November 6 in Azerbaijan.

Idman.biz