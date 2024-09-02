7th in history: Second international

Turan Tovuz did not concede a goal in the first 5 rounds of the Azerbaijan Premier League.

Idman.biz reports that Kurban Berdyev’s team lost points only in the match with Neftchi - 0:0.

Westerners then defeated Sumgayit, Qarabag and Sabail by one, and Kapaz by three unanswered goals. For the 7th time in the 32-year history of the national championships, a team did not concede a goal in its first 5 matches. Baku’s Inshaatchi achieved this for the first time in the 1993/94 season. Khazri did it in 1995/96, Dinamo (later Baku) in 1998/99 season.

Only one team - Khazar Lankaran has signed two such series at the start: in 2007/08 and 2010/11 seasons. Before Turan Tovuz, the last team that did not concede a goal in 5 starting games was Gabala.

In the 2016/17 season, Dmytro Bezotosnyi went down in history as the first international goalkeeper who did not concede a goal in the first 5 rounds of the championship.

If Turan Tovuz went down in history as the author of the 7th series, Ivan Konovalov became the second foreign goalkeeper to do so after Bezotosnyi.

Idman.biz