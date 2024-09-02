2 September 2024
Football
News
2 September 2024 11:43
7th in history: Second international

Turan Tovuz did not concede a goal in the first 5 rounds of the Azerbaijan Premier League.

Idman.biz reports that Kurban Berdyev’s team lost points only in the match with Neftchi - 0:0.

Westerners then defeated Sumgayit, Qarabag and Sabail by one, and Kapaz by three unanswered goals. For the 7th time in the 32-year history of the national championships, a team did not concede a goal in its first 5 matches. Baku’s Inshaatchi achieved this for the first time in the 1993/94 season. Khazri did it in 1995/96, Dinamo (later Baku) in 1998/99 season.

Only one team - Khazar Lankaran has signed two such series at the start: in 2007/08 and 2010/11 seasons. Before Turan Tovuz, the last team that did not concede a goal in 5 starting games was Gabala.

In the 2016/17 season, Dmytro Bezotosnyi went down in history as the first international goalkeeper who did not concede a goal in the first 5 rounds of the championship.

If Turan Tovuz went down in history as the author of the 7th series, Ivan Konovalov became the second foreign goalkeeper to do so after Bezotosnyi.

