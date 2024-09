Cengiz Under is interested in Spartak.

The Moscow club offered 8 million to Fenerbahce, Idman.biz reports.

But the Istanbul club did not agree with this proposal. Fenerbahce planned to sell Under for at least 10 million euros.

Despite being transferred for 15 million last summer, the 27-year-old cannot get into the main squad. He was remembered with 9 goals and 3 assists in 34 matches in the team.

