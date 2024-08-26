New head coach of Azerbaijan national team

The head coach of the Azerbaijan national team consisting of mini-football players under the age of 23 has been determined.

It was announced by the press service of the Azerbaijan Minifootball Federation (AMF), Idman.biz reports.

The position of head coach of the team was assigned to Rajab Farajzade. The specialist will lead the team at the U-23 World Championship, which will be held in Croatia on October 7-10.

Assistants of the head coach Tural Narimanov and Natig Karimi have been appointed.

Idman.biz