The date of the match Zire - Qarabag has been announced

21 August 2024
EN

Football
News
20 August 2024 18:31
39
The match schedule of the 5th round of the Azerbaijan Premier League has been announced.

The matches will cover three days, Idman.biz reports.

The tour, which will start on August 30, will end on September 1.

All the matches of the tour will be broadcast live on the CBC Sport TV channel.

Azerbaijan Premier League
Round V
August 30 (Friday)
Turan Tovuz - Sabail
Tovuz city stadium, 17:45

Sumgait - Araz-Nakhchivan
Sumgait city stadium named after M. Huseynzade, 20:00

August 31 (Saturday)
Shamakhi - Neftchi
Shamakhi city stadium, 17:00

Kepez - Sabah
Tovuz city stadium, 19:30

September 1 (Sunday)
Zire - Qarabag
Zire IK stadium, 20:45

Idman.biz

