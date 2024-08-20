The date of the match Zire - Qarabag has been announced

The match schedule of the 5th round of the Azerbaijan Premier League has been announced.

The matches will cover three days, Idman.biz reports.

The tour, which will start on August 30, will end on September 1.

All the matches of the tour will be broadcast live on the CBC Sport TV channel.

Azerbaijan Premier League

Round V

August 30 (Friday)

Turan Tovuz - Sabail

Tovuz city stadium, 17:45

Sumgait - Araz-Nakhchivan

Sumgait city stadium named after M. Huseynzade, 20:00

August 31 (Saturday)

Shamakhi - Neftchi

Shamakhi city stadium, 17:00

Kepez - Sabah

Tovuz city stadium, 19:30

September 1 (Sunday)

Zire - Qarabag

Zire IK stadium, 20:45

Idman.biz