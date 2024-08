Konul Mehdiyeva, vice president of AFFA and member of the Executive Committee, received another appointment from UEFA.

It was announced by the press service of the national association, Idman.biz reports.

She will be the UEFA representative for the game CFR Cluj (Romania) - Paphos (Cyprus), which will be held within the playoff stage of the Conference League. The match will be held on August 22 at the CFR Cluj stadium in Cluj-Napoca.

The meeting will start at 21:30 Baku time.

Idman.biz