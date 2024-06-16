Manchester City's plan for Guardiola

Manchester City is preparing to offer Josep Guardiola a new contract.

Idman.biz reports that the club management wants to increase the specialist's salary.

The contract of the Spanish coach with the Manchester City will expire in the summer of 2025. His current salary is 23.7 million euros. A few days ago, Guardiola said that he might leave Manchester City at the end of the next season.

It should be noted that the Spanish coach has been leading the team since 2016. Manchester City won the English Premier League 6 times and won the Champions League title 1 time.

Idman.biz