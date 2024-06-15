National goalkeeper died at the age of 26

Matija Sarkic, the goalkeeper of the national team of Montenegro, has died.

Idman.biz reports that the 26-year-old goalkeeper, who protected the honor of Millwall in England, died at the age of 26.

The team-mate of Qarabag football players Marko Jankovic and Marko Vesovic in the national team felt uncomfortable in his house in Budva. Doctors could not save his life.

It should be noted that the player who played 9 matches in the national team participated in the match against Belgium 10 days ago.

Idman.biz