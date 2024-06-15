15 June 2024
EN

Berti Vogts: "I always look for Qarabag in the European Cups"

Football
News
15 June 2024 12:06
1
Berti Vogts: "I always look for Qarabag in the European Cups"

"I always look for Qarabag in the European Cups."

Idman.biz reports that Berti Vogts, the former head coach of the Azerbaijan national team, said this.

An experienced German specialist recalled the years he worked in Azerbaijan. He said in an interview to ITV that he always saw a good attitude in Azerbaijan: "The times when I worked in Azerbaijan were very good years. I really like your people. I worked there not as a head coach from Germany, but as a head coach from Azerbaijan. The attitude of Azerbaijanis towards me was very nice. Journalists as well."

It should be noted that Vogts led Azerbaijan national team in 2008-2014.

Idman.biz

Related news

The problem for Andrey Lunev - he could not pass the medical examination
11:45
Football

The problem for Andrey Lunev - he could not pass the medical examination

The goalkeeper's former agent, announced this to the Russian press
Rauf Aliyev had problems with Prosinechki: "There was a decision I regret" - VIDEO
11:24
Football

Rauf Aliyev had problems with Prosinechki: "There was a decision I regret" - VIDEO

Aliyev said that he thinks that his football career has been successful
Musa Gurbanli officially returns to Qarabag
14 June 19:36
Football

Musa Gurbanli officially returns to Qarabag

Qarabag made their second move for the new season.
Rauf Aliyev: "They didn’t come to Azerbaijan to travel" - PHOTO - VIDEO
14 June 17:07
Football

Rauf Aliyev: "They didn’t come to Azerbaijan to travel" - PHOTO - VIDEO

He also commented on the appointment of Fernando Santos as the head coach of the Azerbaijan national team
Sabah sent off the Spanish midfielder
14 June 16:41
Football

Sabah sent off the Spanish midfielder

The press service of the club released information about this
Another separation at Borussia
14 June 16:30
Football

Another separation at Borussia

The 35-year-old defender left the team where he spent 13 years

Most read

EURO-2024: Head coaches’ favorites and national teams to be fans of - SURVEY
12 June 17:11
Euro 2024

EURO-2024: Head coaches’ favorites and national teams to be fans of - SURVEY

In two days, the attention of all Europe will be focused on EURO-2024
Azerbaijan’s 14 - ANALYSIS
12 June 18:30
Football

Azerbaijan’s 14 - ANALYSIS

In Azerbaijani football, the number 14 has a mystical quality
ABSOLUTE RECORD in Azerbaijan from Fernando Santos
12 June 15:43
Football

ABSOLUTE RECORD in Azerbaijan from Fernando Santos

The Portuguese specialist has set a record as the oldest head coach to take the helm of the team
Favorites and underdogs: EURO-2024 RATING
13 June 17:50
Euro 2024

Favorites and underdogs: EURO-2024 RATING

ESPN has compiled a ranking list of all participants