Berti Vogts: "I always look for Qarabag in the European Cups"

"I always look for Qarabag in the European Cups."

Idman.biz reports that Berti Vogts, the former head coach of the Azerbaijan national team, said this.

An experienced German specialist recalled the years he worked in Azerbaijan. He said in an interview to ITV that he always saw a good attitude in Azerbaijan: "The times when I worked in Azerbaijan were very good years. I really like your people. I worked there not as a head coach from Germany, but as a head coach from Azerbaijan. The attitude of Azerbaijanis towards me was very nice. Journalists as well."

It should be noted that Vogts led Azerbaijan national team in 2008-2014.

Idman.biz