Kady Borges: Only Qarabag

The name of the only team that negotiated the transfer of Krasnodar player Kady Borges has been revealed.

As per Idman.biz, this was announced by the Brazilian's agent, Helsio Alisk.

He said that Qarabag intends to return the former midfielder: "Many clubs are interested in Kady. But the official offer came only from Qarabag. Now it is necessary to ask Krasnodar whether they will accept the transfer proposal.”

It should be noted that Kady, who was transferred from Qarabag to the representative of Krasnodar with the same name, is also in favor of returning to Azerbaijan. He also informed his head coach, Murad Musayev, who led Sabah in Azerbaijan some time ago.

Idman.biz