14 June 2024
Start of EURO-2024 in Munich: Germany face Scotland

14 June 2024 09:40
Start of EURO-2024 in Munich: Germany face Scotland

EURO-2024 will start today.

Idman.biz reports that a match will take place on the first day of the 17th European Championship to be held in Germany.

The only match of the day will be played after the opening ceremony. Germany, the host of the championship, will test Scotland.

The match will be held in Munich. The meeting will start at 23:00 Baku time.

Note that the next match of the group will be held on June 15. The match between Hungary and Switzerland will take place in Cologne.

Group stage, I round
June 14, Group A
23:00. Germany – Scotland
Referee: Clement Turpin (France)
Munich. Allianz Arena stadium

Idman.biz

