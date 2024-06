Atletico player Axel Witsel has made his decision.

As Idman.biz reports, this was announced by the press service of the Spanish club.

The contract with the 35-year-old Belgian midfielder has been extended. The new agreement is for 1 year.

It should be noted that Axel, who acted more as a central defender last season, scored 2 goals in 51 matches.

