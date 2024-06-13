AFFA Executive Committee made decision without Gurbanov - REASON

The reason why the head coach of Qarabag Gurban Gurbanov did not attend the meeting of the AFFA Executive Committee, which was held in online format, became clear.

Idman.biz reports that this was announced by the executive vice-president of the institution, Sarkhan Hajiyev, at the press conference held today.

He said that the 52-year-old specialist did not participate in the meeting where the appointment of the head coach of the Azerbaijan national team, Fernando Santos, was made at his own request: "He did not attend the meeting at his own request. Considering the sensitivity of this issue, Gurbanov did not want to participate as he was the head coach of the national team before. We also welcomed it."

It should be noted that at the meeting of the committee, it was decided to sign a 3+1-year contract with Santos.

Idman.biz