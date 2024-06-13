13 June 2024
EN

Sarkhan Hajiyev: "The team must compete to win the championship in every group" - INTERVIEW - PHOTO

Football
News
13 June 2024 13:53
28
Sarkhan Hajiyev: "The team must compete to win the championship in every group" - INTERVIEW - PHOTO

"There is no need to talk much about him. Because he is a world-famous coach."

This was said by Sarkhan Hajiyev, the executive vice-president of AFFA, as per Idman.biz.

He said at the presentation ceremony of Fernando Santos, who was newly appointed to the Azerbaijani national team, that the Portuguese had a number of successes: "In 2010, he was appointed the head coach of the Greek national team, and 4 years later he led the team to the world championship. They became European champions with the Portuguese national team. In general, taking into account a number of these factors, the goal of a successful performance in the qualifying stage of EURO-2028 has been set before our team. Both AFFA management and Santos have mutual confidence in this".

According to Hajiyev, during the negotiation process, he said that he believed in our Portuguese team: "He watched certain games of the team. Considering all this, we believe that we will have a successful cooperation with him."

- What is a successful performance?

- Before that, we mentioned that any team comes to the field to win. It can be a weak or strong opponent. When we exchanged ideas with Santos, we saw that he does not accept defeat. The team must compete to win the championship in every group. This is the most important point. Yes, we have already said that we must take into account the reality in each group. There may be a group where we play only for first place, but there may also be a group where we consider the result a success or a failure based on that reality.

- The new head coach of the national team previously asked for compensation when he left the Portuguese national team and Besiktas ahead of time. Did AFFA put a clause in the contract in light of the failure, or will we continue with it until 2028?

- Of course, we cannot disclose some parts of the contract. This is also normal. We do not disclose the financial side. Regarding the other issue, you mentioned, there are certain reasons why Santos left those teams. Which are matters that we do not know for sure. It is not right to make decisions based on what we do not know. It is normal for a coach to leave the team. The contract with us is 3+1 years. We cannot disclose the issue of compensation.

Banuchichek Huseynli
Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Mourinho finally settles the long-running Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi debate
18:24
Football

Mourinho finally settles the long-running Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi debate

He almost broke his leg in the dressing room
New destination in Serie A
17:44
Football

New destination in Serie A

This was announced by the press service of the A series representative
Jeyhun Sultanov: "Santos knows well how impossible this is"
17:25
Football

Jeyhun Sultanov: "Santos knows well how impossible this is"

"When we won 4:0, 5:0, he knew our potential well"
All over again at Zira
17:11
Football

All over again at Zira

The representative of Baku signed a 2-year contract with the Georgian striker
Milan count on him
16:57
Football

Milan count on him

A 3-year contract was signed with the 51-year-old specialist
Rovshan Najaf and Fernando Santos discus the work to be done - PHOTO
16:40
Football

Rovshan Najaf and Fernando Santos discus the work to be done - PHOTO

The goals set for the national team and the work to be done in the direction of forming a strong and competitive team were discussed at the meeting

Most read

EURO-2024: The oldest and youngest
11 June 14:39
Euro 2024

EURO-2024: The oldest and youngest

This was determined after all teams submitted applications for the competition in Germany
Cristiano Ronaldo & Maxim Medvedev
12 June 12:02
Football

Cristiano Ronaldo & Maxim Medvedev

22 players were included in the IFFHS table
EURO-2024: Head coaches’ favorites and national teams to be fans of - SURVEY
12 June 17:11
Euro 2024

EURO-2024: Head coaches’ favorites and national teams to be fans of - SURVEY

In two days, the attention of all Europe will be focused on EURO-2024
Azerbaijan’s 14 - ANALYSIS
12 June 18:30
Football

Azerbaijan’s 14 - ANALYSIS

In Azerbaijani football, the number 14 has a mystical quality