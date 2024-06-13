Sarkhan Hajiyev: "The team must compete to win the championship in every group" - INTERVIEW - PHOTO

"There is no need to talk much about him. Because he is a world-famous coach."

This was said by Sarkhan Hajiyev, the executive vice-president of AFFA, as per Idman.biz.

He said at the presentation ceremony of Fernando Santos, who was newly appointed to the Azerbaijani national team, that the Portuguese had a number of successes: "In 2010, he was appointed the head coach of the Greek national team, and 4 years later he led the team to the world championship. They became European champions with the Portuguese national team. In general, taking into account a number of these factors, the goal of a successful performance in the qualifying stage of EURO-2028 has been set before our team. Both AFFA management and Santos have mutual confidence in this".

According to Hajiyev, during the negotiation process, he said that he believed in our Portuguese team: "He watched certain games of the team. Considering all this, we believe that we will have a successful cooperation with him."

- What is a successful performance?

- Before that, we mentioned that any team comes to the field to win. It can be a weak or strong opponent. When we exchanged ideas with Santos, we saw that he does not accept defeat. The team must compete to win the championship in every group. This is the most important point. Yes, we have already said that we must take into account the reality in each group. There may be a group where we play only for first place, but there may also be a group where we consider the result a success or a failure based on that reality.

- The new head coach of the national team previously asked for compensation when he left the Portuguese national team and Besiktas ahead of time. Did AFFA put a clause in the contract in light of the failure, or will we continue with it until 2028?

- Of course, we cannot disclose some parts of the contract. This is also normal. We do not disclose the financial side. Regarding the other issue, you mentioned, there are certain reasons why Santos left those teams. Which are matters that we do not know for sure. It is not right to make decisions based on what we do not know. It is normal for a coach to leave the team. The contract with us is 3+1 years. We cannot disclose the issue of compensation.

Banuchichek Huseynli

Idman.biz