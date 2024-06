Shamakhi announced the appointment of Aykhan Abbasov.

The specialist who left Turan Tovuz formalized the contract with the representative of the region, who returned to the Premier League, as Idman.biz reports.

The details of the contract have not yet been disclosed. He replaced Ramiz Mammadov in this post.

It should be noted that Abbasov was the head coach of Zira and Sumgayit in addition to Turan Tovuz.

Idman.biz