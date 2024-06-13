Fernando Santos is in the Top-5 of Europe

The list of head coaches who have played the most games in the national teams of UEFA member countries has been revealed.

As Idman.biz reports, the new coach of the Azerbaijan national team, Fernando Santos, is also on the list.

The Portuguese specialist led the European national team to 164 matches. He achieved this indicator with the teams of Greece, Portugal and Poland.

Santos has the 5th result in Europe. Berti Vogts, the former head coach of our national team, is also in the top five. He is second with 205 games. The German achieved this only with European representatives. In addition to these 205 matches, Vogts also led Kuwait and Nigeria.

The record of the "Old Continent" belongs to Lars Lagerbak. He has 228 matches to his credit.

1. Lars Lagerback (Sweden, Iceland, Norway) – 228

2. Berti Vogts (Germany, Scotland, Azerbaijan) – 205

3. Joachim Löw (Germany) – 198

4. Morten Olsen (Denmark) – 166

5. Fernando Santos (Greece, Portugal, Poland) - 164

Idman.biz