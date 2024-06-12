The time of the presentation ceremony of Fernando Santos determined

The time of the presentation ceremony of the new head coach of the Azerbaijan national team, Fernando Santos, has been announced.

Idman.biz reports that this was announced by the AFFA press service.

The Portuguese specialist's presentation and press conference will take place tomorrow. The event to be held on June 13 will be held at the Hilton hotel. The ceremony will start at 12:00.

It should be noted that Santos was appointed head coach today by the decision of the AFFA Executive Committee.

Idman.biz