Azerbaijan’s lucky number

Fernando Santos became the 7th foreign head coach in the history of the Azerbaijan national team.

As Idman.biz reports, 6 international coaches led our team up to the Portuguese specialist.

Brazilian Carlos Alberto Torres was the first foreigner of the nation. After that, German Berti Vogts, North Macedonian Gjoko Hadzievski, Croatian Robert Prosinečki and Nikola Jurcevic, Italian Gianni de Biasi were brought to the team.

The total number of coaches in the national team has increased to 19, reaching "7", which is considered a lucky number with foreigners. Santos will be the 19th specialist to lead our team. Three of them - Nazim Suleymanov, Mahmud Gurbanov and Arif Asadov - temporarily headed the team.

Vugar Kheyrullayev

Idman.biz