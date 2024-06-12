FAREWELL at Sumgait

Sumgayit said goodbye to another player.

According to the information provided by the club to Idman.biz, the representative of "City of Youth" parted ways with Abu Dosso.

The contract signed between the player and Sumgayit has expired.

Dosso, from the Ivory Coast, was transferred to the team at the beginning of last season. During this period, 29 of them were in the Premier League and 3 in the cup match, and he was on the field in a total of 32 games. The 28-year-old winger recorded 5 assists in these matches.

Idman.biz