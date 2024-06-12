12 June 2024
EN

Thiago Silva is ahead of everyone

Football
News
12 June 2024 13:12
22
In the 2023/24 season of the Azerbaijan Premier League, only three goalkeepers had 10 or more clean sheets.

Idman.biz reports that Thiago Silva, Zira player, has become a record holder.

The Portuguese goalkeeper had more dry games than anyone else during the season. He kept a clean sheet in 17 of the 35 matches he appeared in.

The goalkeeper of Sumgayit Mehdi Jannatov was the second. He has 13 clean sheets. Aydın Bayramov closed the first "triple". He left 10 matches without conceding a goal.

Idman.biz

