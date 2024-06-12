Preparation plan of Qarabag - going to Austria

The preparation plan of Qarabag during the off-season break has been determined.

According to the information provided by the club to Idman.biz, the training sessions in Baku will start on June 18.

Footballers who are members of the national team will join the training of the team on the 23rd of the month.

It is planned to hold two inspection games as part of the meeting in the capital. These meetings are scheduled to be held on June 29 and July 2.

The second stage of the preparatory process will take place in Austria. The Azerbaijani champion will hold a training camp in the Tyrol region from July 5 to 17. As part of the preparation, a total of 4 inspection meetings will be organized on two game days. Two of these matches will take place on July 9 and two on July 16.

Idman.biz