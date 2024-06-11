Andrey Lunev’s REQUEST

The reason why the former Qarabag goalkeeper Andrey Lunev could not come to an agreement with any club has become clear.

As Idman.biz reports, this was announced by the former agent of the Russian goalkeeper, Anton Smirnov.

He said that Lunev is demanding a high salary from Dynamo, which wants to add him to their team: "There is only one option left for Andrey in Russia. This is Dynamo. According to the information I have, Andrey wants an annual salary of one million from the Moscow club."

It should be noted that Lunev left Qarabag after the end of the 2023/24 season.

