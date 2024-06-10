Qarabag pass the Brazilian and Argentine clubs

The details of the decline in the list of Qarabag, the only Azerbaijani club in the "Top-100" of the IFFHS world ranking, have become known.

The Aghdam club, which is the 53rd on the planet with 183.75 points, has fallen by 5 places in total, Idman.biz reports.

Gurban Gurbanov's team left two clubs behind with 0.75 points. "Qarabag" passed the teams Internacional (Brazil) and CSD Defensa y Justicia (Argentina).

But the playes of Aghdam fell behind 7 clubs. Boca Juniors (Argentina), Olympiacos (Greece), Sparta, Al-Hilal (Saudi Arabia), Juventus (Italy), LSU (Ecuador), Marseille (France) passed the champion of Azerbaijan. Viktoria (Czech Republic) shared the 53rd place with Azerbaijan’s representative.

It should be noted that Qarabag, which is 53rd in the world, is 35th in Europe.

Idman.biz