The last STATUS of Vadim Vasilev

"I feel relatively well."

Vadim Vasilev, a former football player of the Azerbaijan national team, told Idman.biz.

The 51-year-old veteran striker, who suffered a stroke in early February, said that he is still undergoing treatment: "Looking at the first times, there is a lot of progress. I go to physical therapy. The doctors said that I should be re-examined at the end of June. At that time, it will be clear whether I should continue or stop my physiotherapy. I also take my medicine. I can use my left hand now, it's good."

He spoke about the friendly match of the Azerbaijan national team with Kazakhstan: "The opponent is strong. It won't be an easy game. But everything is in the hands of Azerbaijani players. You can win. Although there is no head coach, the general situation in the team is satisfactory in my opinion. They are often in training camps. This is a good thing. In my opinion, they have to be in a good state of mind to win. I think that after the defeat against the Albanian national team, they will defeat Kazakhstan."

It should be noted that Azerbaijan will play its next match against Kazakhstan on June 11.

Banuchichek Huseynli

Idman.biz