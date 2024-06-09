RECORD of 14 years from Azerbaijan team

9 June 2024
The Azerbaijan national team started 2024 with a series of matches with goals.

Idman.biz reports that the team led by Arif Asadov did not leave the field without a goal this year.

Azerbaijan team experienced the joy of scoring in the 3rd match in a row. After the meetings with Mongolia (1:0) and Bulgaria (1:1), Azerbaijani players found their way to the opponent's goal in the match with Albania - 1:3.

This is the first such event in the last 14 years. The last time Azerbaijan national team scored in the first three matches of 2010. At that time, Azerbaijan team defeated Jordan 2:0, Luxembourg 2:1, and signed peace with Moldova - 1:1. All these matches were of a test nature.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan team can extend its streak to 4 in a friendly match against Kazakhstan on June 11.

Vugar Kheyrullayev
Idman.biz

