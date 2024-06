Chelsea's plans regarding Victor Osimhen have changed.

Idman.biz reports that this was caused by the appointment of Enzo Maresca as head coach.

The expert does not consider the transfer of the Nigerian important. The English club is already considering the transfer of other strikers. The Londoners thought of offering 90 million euros and Romelu Lukaku for him.

It should be noted that Victor, who appeared in 32 matches in the Napoli team last season, scored 17 goals.

Idman.biz