8 June 2024
Jeyhun Sultanov: "We cannot be comfortable on the field"

8 June 2024 13:37
"The test match does not mean that we have to lose."

Jeyhun Sultanov, a former football player of the Azerbaijan national team, told Idman.biz.

He commented on the test game in which Azerbaijan was defeated by Albania with a score of 1:3. According to Sultanov, he does not know what is going on in the team: "We cannot be comfortable on the field. When we don't have self-confidence, quality, comfort, we won't be able to show ourselves in the international arena. Because Albania handled the ball comfortably in the match. They have players who know what to do on the field. We don't have that. We get the ball, we try to do something in a hurry. There is no such football. I think we still need a lot of time. When the time comes, it is necessary to train the players. In the current situation, we will lose and nothing will happen, we will not be able to go to the European Championship. Time is needed and work must be done on it."

It should be noted that Azerbaijan will play its next match against Kazakhstan on June 11.

Banuchichek Huseynli
Idman.biz

