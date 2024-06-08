The 9th of Azerbaijan

Badavi Huseynov played his 70th game in the Azerbaijan national team.

As Idman.biz reports, the defender's anniversary coincided with the match between Albania and Hungary.

Huseynov became the 9th player in the team's 32-year history who played at least 70 matches. The absolute record belongs to Rashad Sadygov - 111 games.

1. Rashad Sadygov - 111

2. Maxim Medvedev - 81

3. Aslan Karimov - 80

4. Kamran Aghayev - 79

5. Gara Garayev - 77

6. Mahir Shukurov - 76

7-8. Mahmud Gurbanov - 75

Tarlan Ahmadov - 75

9. Badavi Huseynov – 70

It should be noted that Azerbaijan was defeated by Albania with a score of 1:3.

Vugar Kheyrullayev

Idman.biz